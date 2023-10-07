“Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the patient in the vehicle while the eThekwini fire department used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to try to free the patient. Once free the patient was transported to a nearby Pietermaritzburg hospital.”
Seven others, who sustained injuries ranging from serious to moderate, were stabilised on the scene. They were then transported to a Pietermaritzburg hospital for further treatment.
“At this stage the events leading up to the accident are unknown, however SAPS and RTI (Road Traffic Information Unit) were on the scene and will be investigating further.”
TimesLIVE
Jaws of Life used to rescue trapped passenger in KZN collision between light delivery vehicle and taxi
Image: Supplied
Paramedics had to use Jaws of Life to free a passenger after a light delivery vehicle collided with a taxi in KwaZulu-Natal injuring eight people on Saturday.
ALS Paramedics Medical Services said the accident happened on the R103 near Lynnfield Park near Pietermaritzburg just after 7am.
“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find total carnage,” it said.
“A light delivery vehicle and a taxi had collided before the taxi overturned coming to rest on its side. One person was found severely entrapped in the vehicle.
TimesLIVE
