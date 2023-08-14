Last year the department dismissed two employees for selling identity documents to foreigners. Another four officials were suspended for similar offences.
Immigration officer remains suspended after caught ‘selling IDs for R50k’ in TV ‘exposé’: Home affairs
The home affairs department has poured cold water over claims thata suspended immigration officer was back at work.
The immigration officer, identified as “Elizabeth”, from North West was suspended amid allegations she was selling identity documents for R50,000.
She was allegedly exposed during an episode of Sizokthola on Moja Love. The show focuses on drugs and addiction and their effects on society, among other problems.
“This claim is untrue. The employee remains on precautionary suspension,” said the department.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, department spokesperson Siya Qoza said it had taken action against the official.
“The department of home affairs placed the official on precautionary suspension on Tuesday pending an investigation,” said Qoza.
On the show, the official was accused of allegedly working with drug dealers in the province. She was also allegedly selling identity documents.
During the “exposé”, she was found with alleged screenshots of official home affairs documents on her phone and multiple IDs, including some allegedly belonging to her, her daughters and her husband.
Last year the department dismissed two employees for selling identity documents to foreigners. Another four officials were suspended for similar offences.
Phathisani Outshiki, from the department's Benoni office, was found guilty of gross misconduct for processing 111 documents for illegal foreigners using particulars of South African citizens for R1,000 per application. Ninety-eight of the documents were passports and 13 were IDs.
Outshiki pleaded guilty and was dismissed. However, he appealed against his dismissal.
Morena David Motsamai, from the Germiston office, was found guilty of gross misconduct after processing 13 passports for ineligible foreigners. He was paid between R2,500 and R5,000 per application.
Motsamai pleaded guilty and did not appeal against the sanction. He was later dismissed.
