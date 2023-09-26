Police minister Bheki Cele and the SAPS leadership are briefing the media on Tuesday.
The briefing is expected to provide an update on “recent successes achieved” by the police in response to serious and violent crime including aggravated armed robberies, kidnapping, extortion and cash-in-transit (CIT) heists.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele, police commissioner provide update on fight against serious crime
Police minister Bheki Cele and the SAPS leadership are briefing the media on Tuesday.
The briefing is expected to provide an update on “recent successes achieved” by the police in response to serious and violent crime including aggravated armed robberies, kidnapping, extortion and cash-in-transit (CIT) heists.
TimesLIVE
Police believe they have broken CIT heist syndicate after 18 suspects killed in shoot-out in Makhado
One killed, seven injured in Durban CIT heist
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos