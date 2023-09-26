×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele, police commissioner provide update on fight against serious crime

By TIMESLIVE - 26 September 2023 - 10:16

Police minister Bheki Cele and the SAPS leadership are briefing the media on Tuesday.

The briefing is expected to provide an update on “recent successes achieved” by the police in response to serious and violent crime including aggravated armed robberies, kidnapping, extortion and cash-in-transit (CIT) heists.

Police believe they have broken CIT heist syndicate after 18 suspects killed in shoot-out in Makhado

The 18 suspected robbers killed during a shoot-out with police at a house in Makhado on Friday are believed to have been members of a syndicate ...
One killed, seven injured in Durban CIT heist

One person was shot dead and seven street vendors were seriously injured after a cash-in-transit heist in the Durban CBD.
