WATCH | Zizi Kodwa appears in court on bribery allegations

Minister of sports, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa together with his co-accused, former EOH boss Jehan Mackay, are appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Kodwa is implicated in the State Capture Commission for receiving almost R1,7m from tainted businessman and former executive of EOH Group Jehan Mackay between February 2014 and April 2015 when Kodwa was still the spokesperson for the ANC.

According to the commission, EOH Group, an IT solutions firm, and its entities including Mackay paid Kodwa R1,68m and another R30,000 for his personal benefit. At the time, EOH Group had several tenders with the City of Johannesburg and according to the commission, the payments could have been for Kodwa to influence more tenders in EOH's favour.

The commission also alleged that Mackay regularly met with Kodwa to discuss further donations to be made by the company to the ANC including inquiring about the costs of the printing of the party's 2,500 t-shirts.

"Included within this aggregate amount was an amount of R1m which, according to Mr Kodwa, was loaned to him by Mr Jehan Mackay tor the purposes of purchasing the Jeep motor vehicle that he purchased on 6 June 2015," read the commission's report.

The commission further said Mackay and EOH Group-related companies paid hundreds of thousands of rands for luxury rental accommodation for Kodwa.

Kodwa however, testified that he was unaware the accommodation was a rental as he believed the properties belonged to Mackay. He also conceded to receiving money from Mackay's companies claiming that he was broke at the time.