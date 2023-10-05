“We also wish to state, at this stage, that we consider the JSC’s decision to not recommend candidates for all four vacancies to be prima facie irrational and contrary to its constitutional obligations,” said Casac's letter.
TimesLIVE
Casac squares up for litigation against JSC on its appeal court choices
“At this stage ... we consider the JSC’s decision to not recommend candidates for all four vacancies to be prima facie irrational,” says Casac
Image: 123RF
In what could be a precursor to litigation, the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has written to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) asking for written reasons why it only recommended two candidates for the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Tuesday, leaving two posts vacant on the appeal court.
The JSC’s decision, announced late on Tuesday night after lengthy confidential deliberations, shocked judiciary watchers. Ten candidates were interviewed over two days and competent candidates, including Gauteng judges David Unterhalter and Thina Siwendu, were overlooked.
“The effect of this decision is to leave the vacancies unfilled and the SCA under-resourced and reliant on the appointment of acting judges,” said Casac in its letter sent on Thursday.
It asked the JSC to state whether its decision was “rationally related to any legitimate purpose”. This is a legal basis upon which a court may set aside a decision of the JSC, according to previous court judgments.
In a 2012 case between the Cape Bar Council and the JSC, the SCA said that since the JSC was under a constitutional obligation to act rationally and transparently, “it follows that, as a matter of general principle, it is obliged to give reasons for its decision not to do so”.
Just saying that candidates did not garner enough votes was not good enough, said the SCA, as this was “no reason at all”.
JSC to interview second-round judicial candidates
