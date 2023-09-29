×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Eskom partially suspends load shedding this weekend

By TimesLIVE - 29 September 2023 - 16:33
There will be no load-shedding between 5am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, while stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on both days. File image.
There will be no load-shedding between 5am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, while stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on both days. File image.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Load shedding will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday from 5am until 4pm due to the sustained improved performance of generation availability and anticipated lower demand over the weekend. 

Eskom said stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Breakdowns are at 14,266MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,388MW.”

Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Ingula and Vanderkloof power stations was taken offline for repairs while a unit at Hendrina Power Station was returned to service. 

 TimesLIVE 

Eskom pollutes more in bid to keep lights on

Four of Eskom's 15 coal-fired power plants are breaching government emissions regulations as it pushes ageing facilities to their limits, a Reuters ...
News
2 days ago

Save electricity as we battle breakdowns: Eskom

Load-shedding at stages 2 and 4 is in force across the country until further notice.
News
1 month ago

Loadshedding moves to stage 2, from stage 1 daytime cuts

Eskom said on Tuesday the loss of three generation units overnight means load-shedding will be increased to stage 2.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

SIU sells Hamilton Ndlovu's House For R7.1 Million
'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...