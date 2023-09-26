Tshwane seeks to move displaced Cemetery View residents to Mamelodi hall, residents 'refuse to go'

Displaced families of Cemetery View informal settlement in Woodlands are re-rebuilding after a fire ripped through 300 shacks at the weekend, killing three and displacing more than 2,000 shack dwellers.

Ward councillor Malcolm de Klerk said there were threats received by a forum in Mamelodi to prevent the victims from being bussed to safer conditions.

The City of Tshwane said on Sunday evening it had availed four buses to transport the residents to temporary accommodation venues arranged at the Stanza Bopape Hall in Mamelodi east as well as at the community hall in Mamelodi west.