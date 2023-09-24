×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Another storm system expected across South Africa, warns Weather Service

24 September 2023 - 14:12
A massive storm with gale force winds drove long lines of huge waves down the coast causing minor damage to infrastructure in Nelson Mandela Bay last week. Now another storm warning has been issued.
A massive storm with gale force winds drove long lines of huge waves down the coast causing minor damage to infrastructure in Nelson Mandela Bay last week. Now another storm warning has been issued.
Image: Werner Hills

Parts of the country are expected to experience another intense weather system after last week’s storms that caused at least two deaths and serious infrastructure damage along the coast.

The spring cut-off low system is expected until Tuesday.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), cut-off lows are notorious for causing widespread severe weather such as flooding, heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms.

“Widespread showers and thundershowers can be expected across western, central, and southern South Africa, particularly from Sunday onwards. However, notable uncertainty exists regarding the position and spatial distribution of the cut-off low at this time and further analysis will be required. Subsequent media releases will be issued leading up to the event.   

“Light rain can be expected along the Garden Route of the Western Cape as well as the coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape on Saturday. Isolated to scattered thundershowers will develop from the afternoon over the interior, extending from the eastern parts of the Northern Cape to the western Free State and later the interior of the Eastern Cape,” SAWS said.

The Western Cape, Northern Cape, and western areas of the Eastern Cape might experience severe thunderstorms where bursts of intense rainfall may cause flash flooding.

On Monday, the Eastern Cape's coastal areas and the Western Cape's south coast will experience continued gale-force winds. The cut-off low is expected to move away from the country on Tuesday, said SAWS

TimesLIVE

Brace yourself for more destructive storms this weekend

Another significant storm could make its presence felt from Saturday to Tuesday, the South African Weather Service has warned
News
2 days ago

Shacks, substation and restaurant burn during Tshwane storm

Over 60 families were left homeless due to a fire that started after a storm that hit Tshwane on Tuesday night.
News
3 days ago

Storm hits parts of Gauteng, homes blown away in high winds

Houses were damaged as a storm with accompanying high winds wreaked havoc in Tshwane on Tuesday night and left parts of the city without electricity.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial