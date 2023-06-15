A 51-year-old man appeared in the Delmas magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday for allegedly trying to kill his wife.
Police said after the accused, a taxi operator, offloaded all his passengers on June 12, he was left with his wife and the couple allegedly started arguing on their way home
“On arrival at home, the victim tried to escape but was cornered and allegedly assaulted before being dragged back to the house. The husband allegedly tied her up with cable ties and forcefully loaded her into the taxi,” said Col Donald Mdhluli, Mpumalanga police spokesperson.
He said the suspect drove to the R50 road, heading to a nearby farm. “It is alleged that at the farm, the husband shot his wife in the stomach. She pleaded with him to take her to hospital and he complied,” Mdhluli said.
Police were called to the hospital, the suspect was arrested and his firearm confiscated.
The matter was postponed until June 21 for further investigation and for a bail application.
TimesLIVE
Husband in court for trying to murder his wife with bullet in the stomach
Image: Gareth Wilson
TimesLIVE
