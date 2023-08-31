Women accused of killing Zulu prince not guilty of murder

Among things that were stolen at Zulu’s house was a microwave, television sets, cutlery, plates, toiletries, blankets, laptop and cash.
Judge Moleboheng Mdlalana-Mayisela said she was satisfied at the fact that the state proved beyond doubt that the four stole. She said it was a common source of cocaine therefore, the state failed to prove its point and the accused were entitled to acquittal.
“All the accused are found not guilty on the murder of Lethukuthula Zulu. All the accused are found guilty of theft.
“One or more accused had sleeping tablets to be used for ulterior purposes. Others were aware of the presence of such tables. They all knew when and where to rob and steal from victims once they realised their victims had been put off. They had someone to transport them each time they hit a jackpot. Even when on their arrest, they were together as friends on the same mission.”
The matter was postponed to October 6 for presentencing and the accused were remanded in custody.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said they would study the judgment and decide on whether to appeal or not.
“As a state, we understand our grounds are limited and we can only appeal if there is an error in the law. That is a decision that will be made by the director of public prosecution. For now, it is for us to study the judgment and decide on how to move forward.
The high court in Johannesburg has acquitted four women on a murder charge for allegedly drugging and robbing Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.
The four were found guilty of theft and not guilty on the charge of possession of drugs.
Tshefogatso Moremane, 30, Margaret Koaile, 42, Portia Mmola, 28 and Gontse Tlhoele, 30, looked relaxed and chatty as they sat in the dock on Thursday.
Prince Lethukuthula was the son of late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.
He was found dead by security guards at his house in Northwold, Johannesburg, on November 6 2020.
The postmortem results presented in court stated that Zulu died of cocaine overdose.
The four are said to be part of a syndicate that allegedly drugged and robbed people. After a night of drinking and sex, they ransacked the house.
“As the court remarked the source of the drugs and in that there is no evidence before court that all accused drugs were in their possession. Those are the things that we need to study as NPA and arrive at the point of whether we appeal or not.”
Adv Pheane Lebea who represented accused two of the group said: “The judgment is a fair one. Indeed, there is no proof of the source of cocaine as far as the circumstantial is concerned. In order to prove a case of murder the facts are in a way that there is only one conclusion that can be drawn.
“If there is another adverse to the other automatically becomes invalid. There was no clear evidence that the deceased could have taken drugs by himself or accused could be the ones done so. That makes it two imbalances a result they cannot succeed to convict someone because it creates doubts.
“There was no clear indication of who brought the drugs.”
