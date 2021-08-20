Crime trend where women drug and rob men growing

Police are warning the public about a crime trend where men are befriended by women at hangout spots who then spike their drinks or drug and then rob them.



Sowetan can reveal that there are at least 12 cases currently being investigated across Gauteng – six in Pretoria while the others were reported in Johannesburg and on the East Rand...