South Africa

Unregistered medical doctor arrested in Pietermaritzburg

23 August 2023 - 10:16
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The Health Professions Council of South Africa says its officials and police conducted a random inspection at a medical facility in the KwaZulu-Natal capital city. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

An unregistered doctor who was practising in Pietermaritzburg was arrested on Tuesday.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) said as part of its efforts to clamp down on illegal operations by unregistered healthcare professionals, its officials and police conducted a random inspection at a medical facility in the KwaZulu-Natal capital city. 

“It was discovered Choudhary Tanyeer Ahmade was practising as a medical doctor while not registered with the council,” said HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane. 

He said Ahmade was also allegedly found to be selling schedule 4, 5, and 6 medicines.

“He was arrested and detained at the Pietermaritzburg police station and is due to appear in court. Ahmade’s infraction relating to the issuing of scheduled medicines has been referred to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority,” said Tsatsawane. 

He said the HPCSA was mandated to protect the public and guide the professions through enforcement and compliance from practitioners in line with the provisions of the Health Professions Act.  

“Registered practitioners are warned to refrain from employing unregistered persons. Bogus practitioners are breaking the law and putting the health of the public at risk,” said Tsatsawane. 

