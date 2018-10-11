Court ruling squeezes mashonisas

If you borrow money from someone who charges you interest on the loan, the lender is obliged to register as a credit provider and abide by the terms of the National Credit Act (NCA), even if the loan is a once-off transaction and even if it is for a small amount, according to a recent ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The ruling clarifies "one of the most contentious interpretations of the National Credit Act", namely when it is obligatory to register as a credit provider, Aidan Kenny, a

director at Werksmans Attorneys, says.

According to the judgment, a lender is obliged to register as a credit provider with the National Credit Regulator when the credit agreement exceeds the threshold set out in NCA - which is currently nil - irrespective of whether the loan is a once-off transaction and irrespective of whether or not the lender participates regularly in the credit industry.

This means that interest-bearing loans between people who are independent of one another and not related are subject to the provisions of the NCA even when the loans are for small amounts, or where the lender is not in the business of providing credit.

The only exception is in cases where the credit is incidental - as it is when you get charged interest for paying late for goods or a service - as is the case with a medical bill, legal bill or school fees.