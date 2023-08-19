The national ANC Women's League (ANCWL) has nullified the election results of its KwaZulu-Natal structure's provincial conference after disputed voter eligibility and allegations of fraud.
Newly elected KZN ANCWL disbanded after conference results nullified
The national ANC Women's League (ANCWL) has nullified the election results of its KwaZulu-Natal structure's provincial conference after disputed voter eligibility and allegations of fraud.
The KwaZulu-Natal women's league conference, which took place a week ago, has now been declared null and void by the upper structure.
The disbandment decision is contained in a letter signed by ANCWL secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba, sent to KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo and office bearers including regional secretaries.
The letter reads: “Please be advised that the ANC Women's League national executive committee convened a special national executive committee meeting today, August 18, and has resolved on the nullification of the sixth provincial conference of the ANCWL in KwaZulu-Natal, which took place from August 4—7.”
Nqaba added that as a result, the disbanded women's league cannot undertake any activity under the banner of the league in the province.
This is in reference to three regions that were due for elective regional conferences: Harry Gwala, Mzala Nxumalo and Moses Mabhida.
“The officials of the NEC will be coming to KwaZulu-Natal to meet the officials of the ANC and structures of the ANCWL this coming week. Details of these meetings will be communicated in due course,” Nqaba said.
Nonhlanhla Khoza, the MEC for social development, was elected provincial chairperson at the nullified conference. She beat Bongi Sithole-Moloi, the MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, for the top position.
TimesLIVE was unable to reach Nqaba at the time of publishing. Khoza was also unavailable due to a bereavement.
This is a developing story.
