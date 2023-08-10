The community of Wattville on the East Rand have rallied around Bokgabo Poo's family as they seek justice after her murder.
Community members protested outside the Benoni magistrate's court where Ntokozo Zikhali, who was acquitted of Bokgabo's murder, is appearing after pleading guilty to the rape of a nine-year-old girl.
Marchers wore orange, the little girl's favourite colour.
IN PICS | Wattville residents demand justice for Bokgabo Poo
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TimesLIVE
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
