Letters

READER LETTER | Consider older persons for employment as well

By READER LETTER - 10 August 2023 - 12:21
I’m bit puzzled by the fact that our government is still pushing for ageism when it comes to employment. Unemployment is affecting everyone and it would be wise to reconsider and give everyone an opportunity to apply and appointed if so required.

We are in a country where everyone is affected by the high rise in food prices and of many other daily basic needs, which means we are all in trouble.

Ageism in job opportunities is affecting many who are also  breadwinners in their homes. Older people with skills, experience and work ethic should be considered for jobs. Not everything should go to the young.

Down with ageism, down.

Happy Monakhisi, Mohlabaneng Village, Limpopo

