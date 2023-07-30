×

South Africa

Man who 'tricked dealership into R1.1m car deal' caught at airport: Hawks

By TimesLive - 30 July 2023 - 15:20
A suspect who has been on the Hawks' radar for three years will appear in court on Monday after being arrested at OR Tambo Airport while trying to flee the country. File image.
Image: Supplied

A suspect who has been on the Hawks' radar for three years will be brought to court on Monday after his apprehension at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport while trying to flee the country.

This is according to Hawks spokesperson Capt Bonnie Nxumalo, who said he is due to appear at the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on a fraud charge.

Nxumalo said he allegedly submitted fraudulent documents to apply for vehicle finance at a dealership in the KwaZulu-Natal capital. It was granted and he made off with a vehicle worth more than R1.1m.

After the discovery of fraudulent documents and non-payments, the case was handed to the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation team. This led to a warrant of arrest being issued.

TimesLIVE

Tshwane car dealer claims yet another victim

Stephanius Pieterse has had to use lawyers to help him get his R110,000 back from Martin Roux, the owner of MDCA Consulting, whose car dealership is ...
Business
1 month ago

