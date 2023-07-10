IN PICS| Snowfall in Gauteng

Gauteng residents woke up to freezing weather that was accompanied by snowfall or flakes in some parts of the province.

Last week the South African weather service had issued out a warning of a cold front that would hit the country from Friday to Monday. The SAWS predicted that snowfall would result in dangerous driving conditions, potential road and pass closures, hypothermia, particularly among initiates, loss of vulnerable livestock and disruption to services in the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

However, the snow has spread to other provinces including Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

Some social media users took to Twitter to share their pictures and videos of the snowfall with Sowetan.