Maponya Mall licensing department to temporarily close due to water outage

The Gauteng department of roads and transport has confirmed the temporary closure of the Maponya Mall licensing centre in Soweto during the water outage.
The outage started at 7pm on Tuesday and will end at 5am on Friday. It will affect vast swathes of the city.
The purpose of the shutdown is to replace and upgrade old critical infrastructure and reduce unplanned infrastructure breakdowns.
Only Midrand and parts of Sandton are exempt from the outage, Joburg Water confirmed.
Johannesburg Water said Rand Water will conduct work at the Vereeniging water treatment plant, Eikenhof booster pumping station, Zuikerbosch water treatment plant and Zwartkopjes system.
The department said the centre would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday “due to expected unavailability of water on both days”.
“The centre is expected to resume its services on Friday. The department would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused,” it said.
Soweto is among the areas affected by the interruption to the Eikenhof booster station. Water supply in these areas will be reduced by 24% for 58 hours.
“It is estimated once the work is completed, the full recovery of water supply will take up to 10 days,” Johannesburg Water said.
TimesLIVE
