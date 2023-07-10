Technician fights for his life after being shot and robbed

An Ekurhuleni electricity technician is fighting for his life in hospital after he was robbed and shot at while responding to a faulty substation.
The City of Ekurhuleni said the employee was responding to a multiple power outage in the area of Boksburg when he was shot and robbed at the substation in Dayanglen at about 8pm on Saturday.
“The employee had to be rushed to hospital where he is recovering,” said the metro spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini.
Dlamini said such incidents were becoming a major problem and causing employees to be reluctant to attend to power outages at night.
“The employees’ behaviour is quite understandable because this job is turning out to be life threatening because of these acts of criminality. The unfortunate part is that this means that our customers and residents alike will now have to deal with extended power outages,” said Dlamini.
The incident forced the team to withdraw from the electricity restoration process on Saturday evening, leaving Morganridge, Dayanglen and Boksburg west without power for the whole of night. The work resumed on Sunday morning.
“While we remain committed to render quality and sustainable services at all times, such incidents of criminality derail our efforts. We therefore implore our communities to assist in the protection of these employees because they are performing a critical task. We have people who need electricity for survival, and without it they can die. Unfortunately, the criminals care less about that,” said Dlamini.
According to police spokesperson, Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi the technician was also robbed off his firearm, wallet and cellphone.
“The suspects are unknown at this stage and police request anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to report at the nearest police station,” said Nevhuhulwi.
Boksburg ward councillor Ash Hoods, said this attack on a technician was the second one I in the area recently.
“These type of incidents usually occur at night when the technicians are known to be alone, and it has become a problem that makes it difficult for them to perform their jobs. It’s really a sad situation when all they want to do is to deliver service.”
Technician fights for his life after being shot and robbed
‘The incident forced the team to withdraw from the restoration process’
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
