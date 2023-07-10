FREE TO READ | Skills Development magazine looks at the requirements for a modern economy

In this issue of Skills Development, we tackle issues around developing green skills. We look at how it fits in with the need for jobs in an unemployment-struck society such as ours.

We also look at the impact of science, technology, engineering and mathematics education. Is enough being done at school level to ensure that our children can meet the demands of degrees in technical fields?

Modern circumstances call for modern solutions to old problems. Many young people have migrated to social media in an attempt to earn a living. We speak to some of the successful ones about lessons they could potentially share with others.

We also look at two young women artists who are making a difference in a field that has always been difficult.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):