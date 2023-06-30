The Ugu district municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast has elected a new mayor, five months after the post became vacant due to Phumzile Mthiyane's death in January.
KZN's Ugu district municipality elects new mayor
Image: Supplied
The Ugu district municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast has elected a new mayor, five months after the post became vacant due to Phumzile Mthiyane's death in January.
The ANC's Sikhumbuzo Isaac Mqadi was sworn in unopposed during a full municipal council sitting on Thursday. The municipality said Mqadi was a seasoned leader who understood the socioeconomic struggles facing residents as he hailed from the rural KwaXolo community, (Gcilima).
Mqadi pledged to speedily handle service-delivery issues.
“All our efforts must be driven towards improving service delivery, as well as creating a conducive environment for tourism, young entrepreneurs and businesspeople. This requires working together regardless of political affiliations to put people's needs first.”
A focus area, he said, would be ensuring all hands were on deck to make certain water was provided in all communities and that the sewage-system issue was addressed.
Many municipalities in the area have gone weeks without clean water, resulting in reliance on water tankers. There is also a problem with raw sewage flowing into rivers, seriously damaging ecosystems.
