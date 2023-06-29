Diepsloot resumes protest as body of leader is driven home

Businesses closed shop as protesters marched in the streets in extension 1. Vendor stalls were destroyed and burnt by protesters. A clothing stall was also looted despite the march leaders discouraging them from doing so. Some protesters returned some of the items they had stolen.
Residents then marched to the police station escorted by police where they were addressed by the chairperson of the Diepsloot Community Forum, Loyiso Toyiya, who said the community was tired of short-term solutions.
“We are tired of foreigners killing us. We want all illegal foreigners to go. We want the Diepsloot police to be changed,” said Toyiya.
Later residents marched to the home of slain community Makola where they lined up in a guard of honour as the hearse with his remains drove to his home where a family elder welcomed his spirit.
Makola’s body was then driven to his home village in GaMagowa near Polokwane, in Limpopo, for burial.
The atmosphere remained tense in Diepsloot on Wednesday as more police officers were deployed in the area during protests.
Residents of the township north of Joburg were relentless with their protest over the spate of crime in the area and continued to demand a visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers.
The community, which had suspended its protest on Tuesday to remember former chairperson of the community policing forum John Makola, who was killed two weeks ago, returned to the streets on Wednesday and blocked several roads.
Sowetan saw several police vehicles that had been brought from KwaZulu-Natal as well as the Johannesburg metro police department officers who kept an eye on the crowd which had gathered at Sarafina Park in the morning to mobilise for the protest. What started as a small group soon became a large crowd of protesters blocking the roads with rubble, rocks and burning tyres.
