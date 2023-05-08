×

Chikunga praises ‘unsung hero’ who died while working on Msikaba Bridge

08 May 2023 - 15:56
The minister of transport has sent her condolences to the family of a construction worker who died while working on the Msikaba Bridge.
The minister of transport has sent her condolences to the family of a construction worker who died while working on the Msikaba Bridge.
Image: TWITTER/@MbalulaFikile

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has expressed sadness at the death of a worker at the Msikaba Bridge while on duty.

The construction worker, whose name is yet to be released, died while working on the bridge in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

The Msikaba Bridge contract is part of the South African National Roads Agency's flagship N2 Wild Coast road infrastructure development project which starts in East London and ends at the Mtamvuna River in Port Edward on the border between the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Chikunga on Monday praised the worker as “one of the unsung heroes who are ensuring the Msikaba Bridge project comes to fruition”.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we learnt of the passing of the worker at the Msikaba project. His service to the Eastern Cape people will forever remain an important part of the history of Msikaba Bridge.

“When a member of such a huge project dies, the entire project team goes into mourning with the family. May they be comforted that they are not alone in this loss.”

Chikunga said an investigation into the cause of the accident was under way by the Concor/MECSA Construction joint venture and the police.

