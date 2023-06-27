WATCH | Memorial service of Diepsloot crime-fighter John Makola underway
The memorial service of former community policing forum (CPF) chairperson John Makola is currently underway in Diepsloot.
The Diepsloot crime-fighter was shot during a robbery after a shop owner called him frantically two weeks ago, saying he hears people banging his door.
Community of Diepsloot singing as the memorial service of John Makola is about to get underway. Makola was the Chairperson of the Diepsloot CPF and was shot dead two weeks ago
Makola immediately went to the shop and parked his car outside. John was beaten up by the robbers, who escaped with more R20,000 and some groceries.
“When John arrived, they were still here. He parked his car outside and I heard him shouting for these guys to come out. They went out and started shooting at him. They chased him down the street and I heard five gunshots," the shop owner told Sowetan last week.
Makola succumbed to his injuries on two weeks ago, angering the community which once again took to the streets to voice their frustrations over high levels of crime in the area on 19 and 20 June.
