South Africa

Umhlanga beaches reopened after 'alien material' at pump station forced closure

27 June 2023 - 16:28
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Umhlanga beaches have reopened after a malfunctioning pump station was repaired. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Nappies, towels, load-shedding and vandalism are some reasons a pump station in the north of Durban malfunctioned, forcing the closure of two Umhlanga beaches.

This is the word from the eThekwini municipality, which on Tuesday announced the reopening of Umhlanga's Main and Bronze beaches, shut last week due to high E coli levels.

The malfunctioning Portland pump station caused sewage to spill into the ocean, resulting in poor water quality.

“The decision to reopen the beaches was taken following recent quality tests conducted by experts, which confirmed improved water quality. This means that water at these two beaches is at an acceptable level for public use and is safe for recreational activities,” the municipality said.

A buildup of 'alien materials' in the sewage system that was clogging the pump at the Portland pump station, leading to the closure of Umhlanga beaches.
Image: eThekwini municipality

The pump station has been repaired.

“The city continues to caution residents and businesses against the insertion of alien objects into our sewage system, which we have found to be one of the reasons for pump malfunctions. 

“Technicians often find things like building rubble, cloth, disposable nappies and even towels in the sewer system, which causes pumps to malfunction.

“Other reasons include load-shedding and vandalism.”

Beaches open for swimming include Point, uShaka, Addington, South Beach, Wedge Beach, North Beach, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Thekwini, Country Club, Laguna, Brighton Beach, Toti Main, Pipeline and Umgababa.

Westbrook, Umdloti Main, Reunion, Warner, Ansteys and Winklespruit Beaches will remain closed until their water quality has improved.

DA ward councillor Nicole Bollman welcomed the news.

“Though we still have a few outstanding sewage issues within the ward, which I am constantly pushing, I am pleased to see that the urgency of the repair at Portland was taken as seriously as it was, ensuring the outflow halted and the beaches ready and waiting to welcome our holiday makers and tourists.”

TimesLIVE

