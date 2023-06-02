×

South Africa

Soldier sentenced to life behind bars for partner's murder

02 June 2023 - 20:33
SANDF member Welcome Sambo.
Image: NPA COMMUNICATIONS.

An Mpumalanga soldier who shot dead his partner who had instituted a protection order against him was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Mpumalanga high court on Friday.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member Welcome Sambo was found to have violated the protection order, and guilty of the premeditated murder of Wandisile Lucia Khoza.

Sambo and Khoza were living together and have two children.

Before the incident, Khoza successfully applied for a protection order against Sambo on May 22 2019. Some of the conditions were for the accused not to assault nor threaten to kill her, said Monica Nyuswa, Mpumalanga's National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson.

“On 12 October 2021, the accused went to the deceased’s place of work, in Nkomazi municipality infrastructure offices, to look for her. However, he did not find her, and he left. He later came to the deceased’s work, armed with a firearm.

“An altercation about infidelity ensued. The accused stabbed the deceased several times and fired several shots at her. As a result, the deceased died instantly, and the accused fled the scene,” Nyuswa said.

Sambo pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defence.

TimesLIVE

