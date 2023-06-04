More than 10 shacks were gutted and two people burnt beyond recognition in a fire that swept through the Zandspruit informal settlement, west of Johannesburg.
The settlement is home to several thousand people.
Nana Radebe-Kgiba, spokesperson for the City of Joburg emergency management services, said a call was received just before midnight on Saturday about shacks on fire at Zandspruit informal settlement.
"It is estimated that plus ten shacks where gutted by flames and the firefighters crew discovered two bodies burnt beyond recognition while conducting search and rescue."
Radebe-Kgiba said fire safety officials are conducting preliminary investigations to determine the cause and where it started.
Two dead, 10 shacks destroyed in Joburg informal settlement fire
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF
Man killed in Alex shack fire
"At the moment the city’s disaster management is on scene to assist the affected families.
"The winter season has arrived and it is during this time that residents loose their lives due to fire incidents.
"Emergency management services urges communities to take necessary precautions when using heating appliances and avoid leaving candles unattended."
TimesLIVE
