South Africa

Two dead, 10 shacks destroyed in Joburg informal settlement fire

04 June 2023 - 10:45
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
More than shacks were burnt at Zandspruit informal settlement in Johannesburg, killing two people. Stock image
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

More than 10 shacks were gutted and two people burnt beyond recognition in a fire that swept through the Zandspruit informal settlement, west of Johannesburg.

The settlement is home to several thousand people.

Nana Radebe-Kgiba, spokesperson for the City of Joburg emergency management services, said a call was received just before midnight on Saturday about shacks on fire at Zandspruit informal settlement.

"It is estimated that plus ten shacks where gutted by flames and the firefighters crew discovered two bodies burnt beyond recognition while conducting search and rescue."

Radebe-Kgiba said fire safety officials are conducting preliminary investigations to determine the cause and where it started.

Man killed in Alex shack fire

The department of public safety in Johannesburg has urged residents to exercise caution when using heating appliances.
News
6 days ago

"At the moment the city’s disaster management is on scene to assist the affected families.

"The winter season has arrived and it is during this time that residents loose their lives due to fire incidents.  

"Emergency management services urges communities to take necessary precautions when using heating appliances and avoid leaving candles unattended."

TimesLIVE

 

