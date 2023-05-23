Youth summit brings renewed hope to aspiring kasi entrepreneurs

What started off as a normal day of selling his stock that mainly consists of sweets, fruit and vegetables quickly became a sense of renewed hope for entrepreneur, Thabang Thaele, when he attended the first day of the Empowa Youth Summit.
The 27-year-old who hails from Orange Farm Extension 1, south of Johannesburg, said attending the summit by Empowaworx at the local Chris Hani Stadium, made him realise that he should not rely on anyone for help but should actively do something to help himself.
“Today I learnt that I should trust myself and the vision I have for my business. I also learnt that I should spend my time doing research on how to grow my business and finding ways to grow it,” he said, adding that he Sowetan podcaster Rams Mabote, who was one of the panelists, was inspirational to him.
“That guy inspires me so much and a lot of what he said today made sense to me and my life,” Thaele said.
Lamile Khubeka, 35, from Driziek informal settlement echoed Thaele’s sentiments, saying she was inspired as an aspiring entrepreneur.
“Today I learnt about how newspapers and the media work and got motivated as a person who is thinking of starting a business. It was inspiring to see someone who looks like me and had a similar upbringing make it to the finish line while I’m at the beginning.
“The panelists are people who speak my language and that I can relate to and it’s motivating when they come back and tell us to keep going,” she said.
Other members of the panel included Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga, founder of the Orgella group, Allegro Dinkwanyane and head facilitator, Zaz Molo who all discussed how media is consumed in today’s world and how to adapt.
Makunga explained why Sowetan was part of the Empowa youth initiative.
“This is an initiative that we are really passionate about because it is about young people and is about what it is that we want to develop not just as a publication but as a country.”
Transport Education Training Authority CEO Maphefo Anno-Frempong shared that the importance of the summit was to equip the youth with the information they needed to succeed.
“You are not on your own when looking for a job or an opportunity in life. The government has put together institutions that are called Setas (Sector Education and Training Authorities) to assist you in getting education and training in different sectors. We want to see young people in SA who are between the ages of 18-35 being given opportunities,” she told the audience.
Comedian Summary, alongside Neo Mathebe and Sbusiso Manqa, were the MCs for the day while media socialite and Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo and Sino Msolo were among those who provided entertainment.
The summit ends on Saturday.
magadlam@sowetan.co.za
Sowetan joins Empowaworx to empower Orange Farm youngsters with info
Youth summit brings renewed hope to aspiring kasi entrepreneurs
