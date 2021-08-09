South Africa

Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow 'charged' for possession of cellphone in prison

09 August 2021 - 12:47
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow.
Image: Alaister Russell/TimesLIVE

Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow has been charged for possession of a cellphone in Baviaanspoort prison where he is serving a life sentence.

Ninow faces losing “some privileges”, however his conduct behind bars will not affect his appeal against his prison term.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Ninow was found in possession of a cellphone during a search on Saturday.

“Such gadgets are classified as contraband and are not permitted inside correctional facilities. And this is a disturbing development as DCS is working to have contraband-free facilities.

“Offender Ninow has been charged in terms of section 23 (1) of the Correctional Services Act. He will be reprimanded accordingly, a process which may involve the withdrawal of privileges for a specific period, reclassification, in other words, a downgrade and other punitive measures.”

Nxumalo said an investigation had been instituted “to establish how this cellphone was smuggled in and possibly identify other players that may have been involved”.

“The confiscated cellphone will be taken for digital forensics,” he said.

Ninow was convicted in September 2019 of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria. The incident happened in September 2018.

He was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and five years for drug possession and defeating the ends of justice. The sentences run concurrently.

He has reportedly been given leave to appeal against his sentence however his application has not yet been filed at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

