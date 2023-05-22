‘I saw my granny suffer until she died in hospital’
Hammanskraal’s dirty water issue is old, say residents
Just hours before her grandmother died after suffering severe diarrhoea, Kamogelo Stock had presented similar symptoms to the 75-year-old but had no idea what was wrong with her.
Yesterday morning, her grandmother Sarah Tlhomelang died, two days after she was hospitalised due to diarrhoea and vomiting...
‘I saw my granny suffer until she died in hospital’
Hammanskraal’s dirty water issue is old, say residents
Just hours before her grandmother died after suffering severe diarrhoea, Kamogelo Stock had presented similar symptoms to the 75-year-old but had no idea what was wrong with her.
Yesterday morning, her grandmother Sarah Tlhomelang died, two days after she was hospitalised due to diarrhoea and vomiting...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos