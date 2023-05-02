×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

WHO says risk 'moderate' after laboratory in Sudan seized by fighters

By Reuters - 02 May 2023 - 12:54
General view of the city in Khartoum, Sudan, April 30, 2023.
General view of the city in Khartoum, Sudan, April 30, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday it had found after a risk assessment that there was a “moderate risk” related to the seizure of a public health laboratory in Sudan's capital Khartoum by one of the warring parties.

WHO's representative in Sudan said last week there was a “high risk of biological hazard” in Sudan's capital Khartoum after one of the warring parties seized the laboratory holding cholera pathogens and other hazardous materials.

Reuters

Rescued SA citizens in tears as they arrive home from war-torn Sudan

More than 50 South African citizens evacuated from war-torn Sudan are finally home safely.
News
2 days ago

22 South Africans fleeing Sudan still trapped in Egypt

A group of 22 South Africans is still trapped in Egypt as the war in Sudan rages on. This just a day after what was thought to be the last batch of ...
News
16 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi