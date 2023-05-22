×

South Africa

ANC withdraws Lukhele's suspension

Party ‘relied on the outcome of the state’s case’

22 May 2023 - 07:01
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter

The ANC in Mpumalanga has reinstated Philemon Lukhele in the party’s chief whip’s office, starting on Monday.

Lukhele’s reinstatement comes a month after charges against him and his co-accused in the Hillary Gardee murder case were provisionally withdrawn in April. ..

