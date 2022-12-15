×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gardee murder accused Philemon Lukhele's bail hearing postponed to Monday

Investigating officer expected to take the stand during proceedings

By Mandla Khoza - 15 December 2022 - 19:40
Mpumalanga chief whip, talking to murder accused Philemon Lukhele after court proceedings in the Nelspruit magistrates court on Thursday.
Mpumalanga chief whip, talking to murder accused Philemon Lukhele after court proceedings in the Nelspruit magistrates court on Thursday.
Image: Mandla Khoza

The bail application of Philemon Lukhele who is accused of murdering Hillary Gardee has been postponed to Monday, December 19 for the investigating officer in the case to give testimony. 

Lukhele, a senior manager in the office of Mpumalanga ANC chief whip's office, on Thursday brought his boss Fidel Mlombo who told the court that Lukhele is a senior researcher and manager in the communication of the chief Whip's office who is on suspension following his arrest. 

Lukhele, Sipho Mkhatshwa, Albert Gama and Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna are accused of abducting Hillary Gardee a daughter of former EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee. 

Hillary went missing on April 29 while shopping with her adopted three-year-old daughter in Nelspruit plaza. 

The daughter was found abandoned at Umnenke street at KaMaGugu where they stayed. 

Hillary's lifeless body with a gun shot would was found about 60 kilometres outside of Mbombela towards Sabie by timber plantation workers on May 3.

Hillary Gardee’s ID book found dumped 6 months after her murder

Hillary Gardee’s identity document was found torn and discarded on Thursday, exactly six months after her body was found in a timber plantation ...
News
1 month ago

Mlombo who told the court that the accused is on suspension however if he gets bail he will face his disciplinary hearing which will determine whether he is reinstated or fired. 

"I know Lukhel... he started working in 2005. I found him in 2019 when I joined the office as chief whip where he also heads the communication of the office. Lukhele is a senior manager who has been exemplary to his colleagues. He has never been subjected to any disciplinary hearing and if he gets bail here, he's going to face his disciplinary hearing to determine his employment," said Mlombo when asked By Lukhele's lawyer Advocate Lesego Kwakwa. 

Mkhatshwa's bail judgement was moved to Monday December 19, where the court will no longer wait for evidence for the state before giving the judgement. 

Magistrate Eddie Hall placed an order citing that state through the investing officer in the case colonel Thamsanqa  Mkhaliphi failed to provide cellphone records of Hillary and that of Mkhatshwa. 

"The court will make a decision about the application (bail) on December 19, the state have failed to show up after the order this court made," said Hall.

 

Hall postponed the case to Monday for bail judgment.

Gardee case postponed as fourth suspect is not in court

There was drama in the Nelspruit magistrate's court with the state asking for a postponement to add a fourth suspect in the Hillary Gardee murder ...
News
3 months ago

 

 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom