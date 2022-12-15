Gardee murder accused Philemon Lukhele's bail hearing postponed to Monday

Mlombo who told the court that the accused is on suspension however if he gets bail he will face his disciplinary hearing which will determine whether he is reinstated or fired.
The bail application of Philemon Lukhele who is accused of murdering Hillary Gardee has been postponed to Monday, December 19 for the investigating officer in the case to give testimony.
Lukhele, a senior manager in the office of Mpumalanga ANC chief whip's office, on Thursday brought his boss Fidel Mlombo who told the court that Lukhele is a senior researcher and manager in the communication of the chief Whip's office who is on suspension following his arrest.
Lukhele, Sipho Mkhatshwa, Albert Gama and Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna are accused of abducting Hillary Gardee a daughter of former EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee.
Hillary went missing on April 29 while shopping with her adopted three-year-old daughter in Nelspruit plaza.
The daughter was found abandoned at Umnenke street at KaMaGugu where they stayed.
Hillary's lifeless body with a gun shot would was found about 60 kilometres outside of Mbombela towards Sabie by timber plantation workers on May 3.
Gardee case postponed as fourth suspect is not in court
