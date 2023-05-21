The Gauteng department of health says seven people have lost their lives due to the diarrhoeal disease outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
Diarrhoeal disease outbreak claims seven lives in Hammanskraal
Image: 123RF/Michael Heim
The Gauteng department of health says seven people have lost their lives due to the diarrhoeal disease outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
It said since Monday, 67 patients from Kanana, Suurman, Majaneng, and Green Field in Hammanskraal sought medical care at the Jubilee District Hospital after presenting with symptoms of diarrhoea, stomach cramps, and vomiting in the past few days.
MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is expected to visit the hospital today.
Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the provincial and district outbreak response teams have been dispatched to hospitals and the affected areas to "further investigate the source of the diarrhoeal disease and to raise awareness among communities".
"Already, stool specimen has been collected from some of the affected people. The results are expected from the laboratory during the course of the weekend.
"The Outbreak Response Teams remain on high alert with advocacy and education work continuing especially targeting the immediately affected areas," he said.
