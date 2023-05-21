Nandipha Magudumana says arrest unlawful, demands immediate release

Celebrity doctor Dr Nandipha Magudumana has launched an urgent application to declare her “arrest and abduction” unlawful.
In court papers, Magudumana said she wants the court to declare that her apprehension, arrest and abduction in Tanzania, and subsequent transportation to South Africa, and purported arrest and detention pursuant thereto, be declared wrongful and unlawful.
The application is dated May 19.
Magudumana, and her boyfriend, murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, with their alleged Mozambican accomplice, were arrested in Tanzania on April 7, after which they were returned to South Africa on April 13.
Magudumana wants the court to free her immediately.
Bester escaped from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022, allegedly with the help of accomplices, after faking his death.
Thirty-year-old Katlego Bereng’s body was set alight in Bester’s prison cell as part of the escape plan.
Five former G4S employees and Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, are accused of aiding and abetting Bester in his escape.
They face multiple charges of fraud and corruption, as well as violating a corpse, harbouring and concealing an escaped offender and defeating the ends of justice.
Magudumana abandoned her bail application last week. Her matter was postponed to June 20.
