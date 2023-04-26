TIAAN DE JAGER AND TANESHKA KRUGER | WHO focuses on malaria elimination

Malaria remains a major public health concern with 3.2-billion people at risk worldwide despite the mosquito–borne infectious disease being both preventable and treatable. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) World Malaria Report 2022, the global tally of malaria cases reached 247-million cases in 2021, with an estimated 619,000 deaths.
The theme for this year’s World Malaria Day, celebrated annually on 25 April, was: “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement.”
It comes at the time where the African continent continues to carry a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden due to environmental conditions being perfect for malaria – high temperature and humidity, and high levels of rainfall.
Approximately 95% of all cases globally and 96% of deaths in 2021 occurred in Africa, with children under five years accounting for about 80% of all malaria deaths in the continent. In SA, at least 10% of the country’s population is affected, and the disease is still endemic in the Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, especially in the areas close to the Zimbabwe and Mozambique borders.
Malaria is transmitted between humans by the bite of Plasmodium-infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Symptoms range from uncomplicated malaria consisting of bouts of mild fever accompanied by flu-like symptoms such as headaches, malaise, fatigue, nausea, minimal vomiting, muscular pains, mild diarrhoea and a slight increase of body temperature.
Untreated symptoms can lead to severe malaria and result in impaired consciousness, eventually leading to death. The saying “prevention is better than cure” is very true for malaria. Early diagnosis and rapid treatment prevent deaths. Therefore, people from both malaria-endemic and non-endemic regions must be informed about the disease, be aware of the symptoms and know how to protect themselves from getting infected.
“Zero malaria”, the goal aimed at eliminating local transmission of the disease within a country, is challenging to achieve locally in SA, across the continent and globally. This is because there is drug and insecticide resistance, changes in mosquito biting behaviour due to the targeted indoor control focus, cross-border movement of asymptomatic carriers from high to low-risk regions and residual malaria.
There are “tools” in the zero-malaria toolkit that can be used to achieve this goal. These tools include conducting research, developing new antimalarial drugs, finding new and safer insecticides or alternative methods to kill or repel mosquitoes, targeting the sexual reproductive stage of the parasite (avoiding transmission), raising awareness and ensuring that people know how to stay safe from malaria.
The University of Pretoria Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control (UP ISMC) coordinates and promotes collaborative research. This enables transdisciplinary approaches and translational applications which have a real impact on communities. The Institute has researchers from various departments across all nine UP faculties.
This transdisciplinary approach transcends disciplines and allows for the identification and development of novel, innovative, safer and sustainable control mechanisms to contribute towards malaria elimination targets.
Since before its inception in May 2011, the UP ISMC has been doing and continues doing relevant research and making important training contributions to aid in the ongoing battle against malaria.
The WHO World Malaria Report 2022 indicates that the funding gap between the amount invested in the global malaria response about $3.5bn (R63,4bn) and the resources needed ($7.3bn) has widened, particularly over the past three years. Not only is additional funding needed for effective malaria control programmes and interventions, but there is a drastic need for sustainable funding for malaria research.
By bringing researchers together and encouraging transdisciplinary collaboration, the challenges associated with malaria control and elimination can be approached holistically. The funding that is available needs to be prioritised and better utilised.
• Prof De Jager is director of the University of Pretoria Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control and Dr Kruger is a researcher at the University of Pretoria and UP ISMC project manager
TIAAN DE JAGER AND TANESHKA KRUGER | WHO focuses on malaria elimination
How leadership, innovation, investments can contribute to eliminating the disease
Image: 123RF/Mohd Hairul Fiza Musa
