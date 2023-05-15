LIVE BLOG | NEW WITNESS APPLIES FOR MEDIA BLACKOUT IN SENZO MEYIWA TRIAL

11:40 - Court session resumes.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela is notified that media is finalising it's legal representative to oppose new witness' application. - Zingisa Chirwa

Adv Baloyi says the new witness is concerned for her personal safety as she is a well-known personality who performs publicly. - Zingisa Chirwa

12:00 - The defence's Adv Sipho Ramosepele says proceedings should continue to be broadcast via audio as it has been the case during Thwala and Madlala's testimony. - Zingisa Chirwa

12:11 - Adv Zithulele Nxumalo representing one of the defendants, concurs with Ramosepele and calls for the witness' application to be dismissed.

Adv Zandile Mshololo: This is an embarrassment to South african law...at this stage during the trial we are still dealing with this kind of application. An issue which ought to have been discussed during pretrial stage. - Jeanette Chabalala

12:20 - Mshololo says the State should have consulted with its witnesses. She adds that the state had a whole night to prepare this application and now they are "ambushed" by the state to read and prepare their responses. "That is unfair my lord," she tells the court.

Mshololo says the witness said she is bringing the application for her "personal safety". "Court officials, accused persons, all our safety has been compromised by the broadcasting my Lord, but we have allowed it to proceed because we are respecting the court order and we also understand that the freedom of expression allows media to broadcast proceeding". - Jeanette Chabalala

12:26 - Mshololo also mentions that the state also mentioned concerns about public comments that would be raised after the witness' testimony. "That has got no adverse effect on this court. This court is not bound by public opinion, [ublic comments [and] by public critics by any sort. This court will be bound by the evidence presented before this honorable court." - Jeanette Chabalala

Mshololo says her safety has also been compromised because same witness also posted her [Mshololo] pictures on social media. - Jeanette Chabalala

Mshololo: If she [the next witness] is genuine about her safety, she ought to have considered that when she went on Netflix.