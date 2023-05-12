×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

City Power warns Alex residents after finding house built around mini-substation

12 May 2023 - 14:41
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
A structure was demolished after City Power found a house built around a mini-substation.
A structure was demolished after City Power found a house built around a mini-substation.
Image: City Power/ Twitter

Just weeks after two houses in Alexandra were demolished because they were built on the power network, City Power has found a house built around a mini-substation that needed to be replaced.

The power utility said the Aldo Mogano mini-substation that burnt last week was supposed to be mounted and repaired but hit a snag when its team arrived to do the job.

“It was discovered the wall was encroaching on the area where it was supposed to be mounted. The wall was demolished to make way for the mounting of the mini-substation. This condition creates delays in restoration of power to the community.”

It warned resident not to build under power lines, against mini-substations or on top of cables. “This poses a serious danger and may lead to disasters, including injuries or deaths, as cables and mini-substations occasionally, without warning, explode when they experience faults.”

Last month authorities and the community demolished two houses to access a cable fault and repair exposed cables. Another fault was discovered under a third house, a double-storey.

“The issue of illegal structures built on top of and under the electricity infrastructure has been raised before with the community,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.

“It is not only dangerous and illegal but delays our work when we have to repair and do maintenance on the electricity infrastructure.”

Residents asked to join in as city launches Alex cleanup campaign

Alexandra should expect working street lights, repaired potholes, and new solar-powered high mast lights as the City of Johannesburg starts its ...
News
3 weeks ago

Residents of informal Alex houses oblivious to electric hazard

A line of houses have been built on top of electrical infrastructure and below hazardous high voltage electricity pylons.
News
3 weeks ago

Suspect injured after live cable blows up during attempted theft in Alex

A suspected cable thief has been arrested after he was allegedly caught trying to steal a live cable near the repair site of an electricity fault in ...
News
1 month ago

City Power cutting off electricity supply to non-payers in Alexandra

City Power has begun its crackdown operation in Alexandra which is aimed at cutting off electricity supply to non-paying customers.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...