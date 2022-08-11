AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter outsmarted his counterpart, Gavin Hunt, from the bench as his side came from a goal down to win 2-1 against SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday.
It was Truter's brilliant substitutes in the second half that gave them a victory after he brought in Gabadinho Mhango and Bonginkosi Ntuli when they were trailing 0-1. Both players brought energy in their attacking and scored in the second half to hand Usuthu all three points.
Hunt, who may have thought his team will manage the game after taking a lead, will be disappointed with how they conceded the two goals late in the second half.
In an eventful first half, the match opened up in the second half and SuperSport will be disappointed with the defeat, especially after they scored first.
Both teams came into this fixture at the back of draws in their opening matches of the new season. SuperSport were held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United at Lucas Moripe Stadium, while Usuthu played to a goalless stalemate with Galaxy away on Sunday.
And they were looking to register their first victory yesterday but it was the visitors who had the better of chances earlier on and forced Usuthu goalkeeper Veli Motha into brilliant saves.
AmaZulu started to find their rhythm towards the end of the opening half and were also able to find gaps behind the SuperSport defence, but failed to create decent scoring opportunities.
Usuthu fight back to beat SuperSport
Mhango scores as Truter's second-half substitutes shine
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Slow start as Galaxy, Usuthu share the spoils
They finished the first half stronger of the two though they could not trouble SuperSport goalkeeper Boafelo Pule, who was reduced to a spectator.
Usuthu continued where they left off in the first half but still could not find the breakthrough. SuperSport, who were patient in the second half, were finally rewarded with a goal 10 minutes after the restart.
Thapelo Maseko broke the deadlock from a set-piece outside the box after his shot deflected from the AmaZulu wall and beat Motha to make it 1-0.
Immediately after conceding, Truter made a double change, bringing the attacking duo of Mhango and Ntuli for Sphesihle Maduna and Sibusiso Magaqa as he went in search of the equaliser.
Mhango netted with his first touch after a tap-in following Riaan Hanamub's shot to make it 1-1.
That was Usuthu's first shot on target and that goal seemed to have brought confidence as they had momentum and started to create chances with Mhango and Kwem coming close to taking a lead.
And their hard work paid off as Ntuli scored the winner 13 minutes from time after he combined with Kwem to head home.
