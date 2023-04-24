Improving your language skills is a recipe for success in the workplace

Luck, a family inheritance and reputation are undeniable contributing factors to success, but we should also consider the role good English communication skills can play.

If you can't express yourself well in the workplace, your proposal may not be successful. If your business plan is full of grammar errors — even if the financials add up and you can show a history of success — you are less likely to get the deal.

Are your language skills holding you back?

In the workplace you're expected to be a proficient English speaker: you have to write emails, proposals, reports and do presentations in the language. What if your message and tone are misinterpreted, or even called unprofessional, because your English writing and speaking is not as proficient as a first language speaker?