Improving your language skills is a recipe for success in the workplace
Wits Plus language courses can boost your English communication skills and help you present ideas with confidence
Luck, a family inheritance and reputation are undeniable contributing factors to success, but we should also consider the role good English communication skills can play.
If you can't express yourself well in the workplace, your proposal may not be successful. If your business plan is full of grammar errors — even if the financials add up and you can show a history of success — you are less likely to get the deal.
Are your language skills holding you back?
In the workplace you're expected to be a proficient English speaker: you have to write emails, proposals, reports and do presentations in the language. What if your message and tone are misinterpreted, or even called unprofessional, because your English writing and speaking is not as proficient as a first language speaker?
We all have the innate ability to improve our communication skills
Many South Africans face this reality at work on a daily basis. Hardworking, competent people are often overlooked when it comes to promotions because they can't write a report, structure an effective presentation, or they make grammar and spelling errors in their emails. The result is a work environment that destroys an employee's confidence.
Effective business emails need to be short and precise, especially if a request or instruction is given. The reader can't be expected to do anything if they don’t know what is being requested.
Language is more than a soft skill
For years, language skills were considered a soft skill in the workplace — useful but not necessary. However, more employers and employees now recognise the importance of good English skills and that relevant training can improve self-confidence and increase promotion opportunities.
The solution does not rely on luck: we all have the innate ability to improve our communication skills. The Language School at Wits Plus offers various English proficiency courses that only take a few hours a week of your time and run for a few months.
The benefits
You can learn how to write the best cover letter for your CV, create impressive PowerPoint presentations and learn how to structure objective and cohesive reports.
If you would like to improve your pronunciation skills and speak with confidence in front of people or use words effectively to communicate clear messages at work, Wits Plus Language School has just the course for you.
Explore a range of English development and proficiency courses designed for second-language speakers and make sure you apply for one of these useful courses by May 12 2023.
This article was sponsored by Wits Plus.