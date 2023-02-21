×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Businesswoman and security boss shot outside Bedfordview nursery school

21 February 2023 - 11:53
The businesswoman had just dropped her child at the creche when she was accosted by a gunman.
The businesswoman had just dropped her child at the creche when she was accosted by a gunman.
Image: Supplied

A businesswoman and a security company owner were shot and wounded outside a nursery school in Bedfordview, Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

The businesswoman had just dropped off her child when she was accosted by a suspect who shot her while she was inside the creche yard at about 7.40am, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

“The other suspect/s shot the owner of a private security company who had parked his car outside the creche premises. It is alleged the owner of the private security company was escorting the businesswoman at the time of the shooting,” Masondo said.

Both victims were taken to the nearest medical centre for treatment.

According to Blue Hawk Tactical, a security company at the scene, a gunman had opened fire.

“According to a witness, five shots were fired,” said Blue Hawk.

Two pedestrians shot during CIT heist in Katlehong

Two pedestrians were shot during a cash-in-transit heist in Katlehong on Friday, police said, adding that the suspects fled the scene.
News
3 days ago

Violent crime, city complaints and foul language are the lot of this councillor

Genevieve Sherman is the councillor representing ward 69, which covers Joburg’s western suburbs where many residents live in, extreme poverty, gang ...
News
1 day ago

The shooter was not wearing a mask and wielded “a big gun held with both hands”,  according to the witness.

Blue Hawk said three cartridges were found inside the creche premises.

Masondo said the motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed yet.

Two cases of attempted murder are under investigation.

Police are on the lookout for the suspect or suspect and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Information can also be given anonymously via the MySAPS app, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

TimesLIVE

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial