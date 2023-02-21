Businesswoman and security boss shot outside Bedfordview nursery school

A businesswoman and a security company owner were shot and wounded outside a nursery school in Bedfordview, Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

The businesswoman had just dropped off her child when she was accosted by a suspect who shot her while she was inside the creche yard at about 7.40am, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

“The other suspect/s shot the owner of a private security company who had parked his car outside the creche premises. It is alleged the owner of the private security company was escorting the businesswoman at the time of the shooting,” Masondo said.

Both victims were taken to the nearest medical centre for treatment.

According to Blue Hawk Tactical, a security company at the scene, a gunman had opened fire.

“According to a witness, five shots were fired,” said Blue Hawk.