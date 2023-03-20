×

South Africa

Joburg mayor steps in to tackle water shortages

20 March 2023 - 07:17
Mpho Koka Journalist

Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad has instructed Joburg Water to provide alternative water relief measures through stationary water tanks and mobile tankers after a power outage caused water shortages in some areas in the city. 

On Saturday, Amad said Rand Water announced continued service interruptions after a power outage affected the pipeline network at the Vereeniging water treatment plant last week. ..

