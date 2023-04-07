×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ekurhuleni swears in EFF Mayco members while ANC is a no-show

07 April 2023 - 09:15
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
The five mayoral committee members and speaker of Ekurhuleni municipality, who are all red berets members.
The five mayoral committee members and speaker of Ekurhuleni municipality, who are all red berets members.
Image: Supplied

Members of the Ekurhuleni mayoral committee (Mayco) were sworn in on Thursday.

The five MMCs belong to the EFF while the rest of the mayoral committee, tipped to be ANC deployees, did not pitch.

This follows the ousting of DA mayor Tania Campbell last week, after which the AIC's Sivuyile Ngodwana was elected into office hours later.

It remains unclear why only half the mayoral committee, all red berets, were the only ones sworn in.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni declined to say on why their deployees failed to pitch for the swearing-in ceremony.

Insiders allege that there is conflict over the coalition arrangement, citing that minority partners such as the Patriotic Alliance were snubbed in the allocation of mayoral committee seats.

Executive mayor Ngodwana congratulated the newly sworn-in members.

As things stand, these are the members of the half-complete mayoral committee in Ekurhuleni:

MMC finance, ICT and service delivery co-ordination: Nkululeko Dunga, who is also the Gauteng EFF chair

MMC waste and environmental services: Eunice Matloga

MMC real estate: Kgopelo Hollo

MMC water, sanitation and energy: Leshaka Manamela

MMC health and social development: Bridget Thusi

The speaker of the council is also a red berets member, Nthabiseng Tshivenga.

The EFF is now in charge of the municipality, boasting a speaker and a total of five mayoral committee members in the city.

TimesLIVE

Ekurhuleni businesses buckle under cable theft scourge

The theft of electrical cables has been identified as the leading cause for prolonged power outages in Ekurhuleni, causing frustration for residents ...
News
1 day ago

AIC's Ngodwana promises service delivery after being elected Ekurhuleni mayor

AIC councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana was elected mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni on Thursday night after the DA's Tania Campbell was removed through a ...
News
1 week ago

Campbell removed as Ekurhuleni mayor for the second time

On Thursday, 126 councillors voted in favour of the motion while only 96 voted against the motion tabled by ATM councillor John Senona.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Government clarifies termination of state of disaster on energy
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...