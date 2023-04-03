×

South Africa

Police launch manhunt after woman stabbed multiple times in head and neck

03 April 2023 - 16:33
It is alleged that the suspect unexpectedly grabbed the victim and stabbed her numerous times with a sharp object and fled the scene. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Limpopo police on Monday launched a manhunt for a man identified as Watch Ndlovu after his ex-girlfriend was fatally stabbed at Makhushane village.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Judith Mathebula.

“Police are calling on Watch Ndlovu, who is a resident in [the] Gravelotte policing area, to avail himself at the nearest police station to assist in the investigation,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

Police were called to the scene and found the victim lying in a pool of blood in an open field near Makhushane dairy. She had been stabbed in the head and neck. She was declared dead at the scene. 

“Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect asked the victim to meet him at an open field with the intention to hand over the items he bought for their minor child. The victim went to meet the suspect in the company of her 18-year-old niece.”

Ledwaba said it is alleged that on their arrival, the suspect unexpectedly grabbed the victim and stabbed her numerous times with a sharp object and fled the scene on foot.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the murder and urged community members with information to assist the police in locating the suspect.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect may contact the investigating officer Lt-Col Condry Mathebula on 082-469-1240 or call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111, or visit the nearest police station or use the MySAPS app,” Ledwaba said.

TimesLIVE

