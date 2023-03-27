Six men were sentenced to lengthy jail terms for a spate of robberies at betting outlets in KwaZulu-Natal between March and September 2019.
The National Prosecuting Authority said Sphamandla Njini Zuma, 25, Thabiso Gumede, 32, Mvuyiso Dondi, 30, Maswenkosi Mazwe, 27, Sifiso Mhlongo, 23, and 23-year-old Serry Myboy Ngcobo robbed Hollywood Bets in Chatsworth, Marshall World of Sports in Pinetown and Amanzimtoti, Playa Bets in Umzinto, TAB in Pietermaritzburg and Kwa-Dukuza, and the Gold Circle in Umlazi.
“They also robbed several patrons and employees The men made off with about R600,000 in total from these heists,” said NPA KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Kara.
Hefty sentences for robbers who targeted KZN betting outlets
Image: 123RF
Six men were sentenced to lengthy jail terms for a spate of robberies at betting outlets in KwaZulu-Natal between March and September 2019.
The National Prosecuting Authority said Sphamandla Njini Zuma, 25, Thabiso Gumede, 32, Mvuyiso Dondi, 30, Maswenkosi Mazwe, 27, Sifiso Mhlongo, 23, and 23-year-old Serry Myboy Ngcobo robbed Hollywood Bets in Chatsworth, Marshall World of Sports in Pinetown and Amanzimtoti, Playa Bets in Umzinto, TAB in Pietermaritzburg and Kwa-Dukuza, and the Gold Circle in Umlazi.
“They also robbed several patrons and employees The men made off with about R600,000 in total from these heists,” said NPA KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Kara.
Two UniZulu 'robbers' arrested, while university suspends classes
The men were traced through facial recognition analysis from CCTV footage from the stores.
Zuma was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment each for five counts of robbery and will serve an effective 30 years.
Gumede was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment each for 17 counts of robbery and will serve an effective 70 years.
Dondi was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment each for five counts of robbery and will serve an effective 30 years and Mazwe was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each for three counts of robbery and will serve an effective 15 years.
Mhlongo was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment each for 16 counts of robbery and will serve 60 years effectively. Ngcobo was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment each for six counts of robbery and will serve an effective sentence of 30 years.
Durban robbers get 13 years in jail for robbing jewellery store of R2m worth of stock
“In court, regional court prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay led the testimonies of the complainants as well as the findings of the identity parades. The complainants testified on the trauma they experienced during the robberies. Pillay also led the evidence of a facial recognition expert.
“The NPA commends the work of the prosecution and the SA Police Service in contributing to this successful prosecution. Business robberies are impacting on the economy and we hope this successful prosecution has a deterrent effect,” said Kara.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos