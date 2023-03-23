Woman and son join ex-Eskom senior buyer in the dock for R14.7m fraud

A woman and her son have joined a former Eskom senior buyer in the dock for allegedly defrauding the entity of R14.7m eight years ago.
Rabela Sara Jones, 71, and her son Godfrey Jason Jones, 46, appeared in the Hendrina magistrate's court on Wednesday alongside former Eskom employee Thandeka Nkosi, who was arrested last week and remanded. A warrant of arrest was issued for Jones' other son.
According to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Dineo Sekgotodi, the three were arrested by the Hawks' Middelburg-based serious commercial crime investigation unit together with Eskom forensic investigators on March 18 on theft, fraud and money laundering charges.
“It is alleged that Eskom advertised a tender for [the] supply and delivery of pumps at Arnot power station during 2015. Angel Frost Investment was appointed or awarded the tender, assisted by Nkosi. The company submitted documents which were fraudulent.
“Furthermore, Nkosi misled the financial section of Eskom to approve an upfront payment of R14,736,882 to Angel Frost Investment,” she said.
Sekgotodi said Eskom paid the entire sum to the company which failed to deliver the pumps and instead “disappeared into thin air”.
An investigation was launched and a fraud case was later opened and referred to the Hawks.
“During the probe, it was discovered that during March to April 2013, Nkosi, who was employed by Eskom at Arnot Power station as a senior buyer, allegedly colluded with her accomplices ... [and allegedly] defrauded Eskom,” she said.
“Nkosi and Godfrey were granted R100,000 bail each while Jones was granted R30,000 bail because she is old and chronic.”
The case was postponed to May 5.
Eskom meanwhile welcomed Nkosi's arrest, saying it was an “encouraging step in our persistent efforts in the fight against fraud and corruption”.
