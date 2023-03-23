“This is a network of surveillance technology installed by Mi7 in Pietermaritzburg, Hilton and Howick — at no cost to the community — and is equipped with Navic's automatic number plate recognition software to detect and flag wanted vehicles in the area.”
Within 10 minutes of the vehicle's details being logged into the system it was spotted in the area.
“Officers were dispatched and a search ensued. The vehicle was spotted on Taunton Road and officers moved in to intercept,” said Mi7.
The driver attempted to flee, crashing into the security company's vehicle.
“A high-speed chase ensued with additional Mi7 teams being deployed to assist.
“The driver was intercepted in Montrose.
“The matter was handed over to police for further investigation. The driver was later charged with theft and negligent driving,” said Mi7.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Merc driver nabbed after 'fleeing' R1,600 fuel bill
Image: Mi7
The driver of a luxury Mercedes van allegedly fled from a Pietermaritzburg service station after not paying for about R1,600 worth of fuel on Wednesday.
Private security company Mi7 said officers obtained CCTV footage of the incident after receiving information that the driver of a grey Mercedes V Class — a luxury passenger vehicle — had allegedly fled from a fuel station in the Athlone area.
Footage on social media shows the driver being cornered by security officers.
The vehicle's details were uploaded to the Mi7 surveillance net after the driver allegedly fled from the fuel station.
“This is a network of surveillance technology installed by Mi7 in Pietermaritzburg, Hilton and Howick — at no cost to the community — and is equipped with Navic's automatic number plate recognition software to detect and flag wanted vehicles in the area.”
Within 10 minutes of the vehicle's details being logged into the system it was spotted in the area.
“Officers were dispatched and a search ensued. The vehicle was spotted on Taunton Road and officers moved in to intercept,” said Mi7.
The driver attempted to flee, crashing into the security company's vehicle.
“A high-speed chase ensued with additional Mi7 teams being deployed to assist.
“The driver was intercepted in Montrose.
“The matter was handed over to police for further investigation. The driver was later charged with theft and negligent driving,” said Mi7.
TimesLIVE
Durban man bust after speeding off without paying fuel bill
Filling up your car is getting more expensive, here's some alternatives and how much they cost
Cost of living rises with new repo rate increase
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos