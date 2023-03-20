Former Tshwane mayor says being broke is not a crime
Makwarela blames ‘big billionaires’ for his Tshwane woes
As the Hawks investigate Murunwa Makwarela for allegedly forging a court document, the former Tshwane mayor told his congregation on Sunday that there was an orchestrated attack on him “as if he stole eggs”.
Makwarela, an apostle at The Righteousness of God Ministries church in Wallmansthal, Pretoria, said there were “big, old and sophisticated billionaires pumping billions” to attack him because he was broke in 2016. ..
