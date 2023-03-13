×

South Africa

Nehawu ups strike, says state is ‘arrogant’

Union won’t comment on loss of lives but will wait for full investigation report

13 March 2023 - 07:21
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has promised to intensify the strike as it enters a second week of hospital workers downing tools.

Speaking in Braamfontein on Sunday during a media briefing, Nehawu general secretary Zola Sapetha said they wanted to demonstrate the seriousness of their rejection of the government’s “unilateral” 3% wage increase for the 2022/2023 financial year...

